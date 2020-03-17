HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LCTX)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LCTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ LCTX opened at $0.63 on Friday.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LCTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

