HC Wainwright Reiterates “Hold” Rating for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 54.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BNTX. Zacks Investment Research cut BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group cut BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX traded up $26.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.60. 2,933,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,857. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,759,000. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

