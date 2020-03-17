HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Shares Acquired by Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. HD Supply makes up about 0.2% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDS. Boston Partners increased its holdings in HD Supply by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,372,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,872,000 after purchasing an additional 115,358 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,419,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HD Supply by 917.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 931,785 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the third quarter valued at about $39,175,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of HD Supply by 1,540.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 989,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,778,000 after acquiring an additional 928,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HDS. Bank of America cut shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of HD Supply from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDS traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,557,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,538. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.66. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.98.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

