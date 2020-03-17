HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,873,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.01% of HD Supply worth $196,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HD Supply by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of HD Supply by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of HD Supply by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HD Supply by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of HD Supply by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 56,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HDS shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on HD Supply from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.64.

HDS stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.19. The stock had a trading volume of 16,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,525. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.66.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

