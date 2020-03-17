HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 45.42%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HD Supply stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.41. 2,557,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,538. HD Supply has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of HD Supply from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.64.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

