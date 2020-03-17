Head to Head Analysis: Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) & SECOM LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMLY)

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) and SECOM LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Absolute Software alerts:

0.4% of Absolute Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of SECOM LTD/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Absolute Software and SECOM LTD/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Absolute Software $98.91 million 2.53 $7.58 million N/A N/A SECOM LTD/ADR $9.18 billion 1.73 $807.98 million $0.96 18.99

SECOM LTD/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Absolute Software.

Dividends

Absolute Software pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. SECOM LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. SECOM LTD/ADR pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Absolute Software and SECOM LTD/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Absolute Software 0 0 0 0 N/A SECOM LTD/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Absolute Software and SECOM LTD/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Absolute Software 10.63% -21.31% 10.58% SECOM LTD/ADR 8.31% 7.39% 4.71%

Volatility & Risk

Absolute Software has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SECOM LTD/ADR has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Absolute Software beats SECOM LTD/ADR on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats. The company offers the Absolute platform, which provides reporting and analytic, geotechnology, risk assessment and response, custom query and remediation, application persistence, data awareness, and endpoint investigation to manage and secure endpoints. It also provides endpoint security and IT asset management, risk and compliance, and general data protection regulation solutions. The company markets its products and services through device original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and value added resellers, as well as directly to corporations, government entities, educational institutions, financial services, healthcare sectors, and consumers. Absolute Software Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About SECOM LTD/ADR

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company provides online security; remote imaging security; and building management systems for condominiums and apartments, shops, offices, warehouses, factories, and other commercial and industrial establishments, as well as financial institutions; emergency medical alert system for seniors; large-scale proprietary; and camera systems. It also offers automatic fire alarm, environmental monitoring systems, and fire and smoke control systems; foam, dry chemical, and inert gas fire extinguishing systems, as well as fire sprinklers; inspection, maintenance, and repair services; and parking lot control systems, as well as assembles and sells printed circuit boards. In addition, the company provides pharmaceutical and home nursing services, and consulting and support services for physicians; caregivers to assist with personal hygiene and other daily activities; housekeeping services; electronic medical report system for home medical care; remote image diagnosis support services; robots that enable people with impaired upper body mobility to eat with minimal assistance; residences for seniors; and health care club services. Further, it offers fire, cancer treatment, and automobile insurance products, as well as hospital referrals and treatment related consulting services; geographic information services; and data center, disaster response, information security, and cloud-based services. Additionally, the company develops and sells condominiums and suites; leases and manages real estate properties; sells security, medical, water-treatment, and air-conditioning equipment; operates PFI correctional facilities, pharmacies, and restaurants and shops at medical facilities; and offers electrical engineering, employment agency, general office, credit, printing, software development, lifestyle support, and car maintenance services. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.