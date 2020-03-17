Head-To-Head Comparison: Fastly (FSLY) versus Its Competitors

Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) is one of 213 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Fastly to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.3% of Fastly shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fastly and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fastly N/A N/A N/A Fastly Competitors -6.20% -93.28% -5.78%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fastly and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fastly $200.46 million N/A -19.49 Fastly Competitors $2.13 billion $352.79 million 6.60

Fastly’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Fastly. Fastly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fastly and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fastly 0 2 10 0 2.83 Fastly Competitors 2259 10045 17628 948 2.56

Fastly currently has a consensus price target of $25.61, suggesting a potential upside of 87.79%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 36.59%. Given Fastly’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fastly is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Fastly beats its peers on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

