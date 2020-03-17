Head to Head Contrast: CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) versus INDIVIOR PLC/S (NASDAQ:INVVY)

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) and INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CytomX Therapeutics and INDIVIOR PLC/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics $57.49 million 2.86 -$102.24 million ($2.26) -1.60 INDIVIOR PLC/S $785.00 million 0.52 $134.00 million $1.15 2.44

INDIVIOR PLC/S has higher revenue and earnings than CytomX Therapeutics. CytomX Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than INDIVIOR PLC/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CytomX Therapeutics and INDIVIOR PLC/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CytomX Therapeutics 0 2 6 0 2.75 INDIVIOR PLC/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

CytomX Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $14.14, indicating a potential upside of 291.77%. Given CytomX Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CytomX Therapeutics is more favorable than INDIVIOR PLC/S.

Volatility & Risk

CytomX Therapeutics has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INDIVIOR PLC/S has a beta of -0.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CytomX Therapeutics and INDIVIOR PLC/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics -177.84% -114.46% -26.15% INDIVIOR PLC/S 17.07% 132.33% 10.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.0% of CytomX Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of CytomX Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

INDIVIOR PLC/S beats CytomX Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target. The company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Amgen, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., and Pfizer Inc. to develop Probody therapeutics. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About INDIVIOR PLC/S

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, opiate overdose, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex. The company operates in approximately 40 countries worldwide. Indivior PLC was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in North Chesterfield, Virginia.

