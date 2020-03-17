Head to Head Survey: e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG) vs. Photronics (OTCMKTS:PLAB)

e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG) and Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares e.Digital and Photronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio e.Digital $700,000.00 N/A -$1.27 million N/A N/A Photronics $550.66 million 1.09 $29.79 million $0.44 20.98

Photronics has higher revenue and earnings than e.Digital.

Profitability

This table compares e.Digital and Photronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets e.Digital N/A N/A N/A Photronics 5.95% 3.85% 3.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for e.Digital and Photronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score e.Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Photronics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Photronics has a consensus price target of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 86.24%. Given Photronics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Photronics is more favorable than e.Digital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.3% of Photronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of e.Digital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Photronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

e.Digital has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Photronics has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Photronics beats e.Digital on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

e.Digital Company Profile

e.Digital Corporation engages in developing and marketing an intellectual property portfolio of context and interpersonal awareness systems, advanced data security technologies, secure communication technologies, and other technologies. It is involved in licensing and enforcing its Nunchi portfolio of patents related to context and interpersonal awareness systems; microSignet data security technology based on characteristics in semi-conductors; Synap security system, method, and apparatus to solve the issues of encryption key generation and exchange; and other technologies. The company was formerly known as Norris Communications, Inc. and changed its name to e.Digital Corporation in January 1999. e.Digital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is based in San Diego, California.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components. It sells its products to semiconductor or FPD designers, manufacturers, and foundries, as well as to other high performance electronics manufacturers through its sales personnel and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Photronic Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Photronics, Inc. in 1990. Photronics, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Brookfield, Connecticut.

