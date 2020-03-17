Head to Head Survey: New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) vs. ChineseInvestors.com (NYSE:CIIX)

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) and ChineseInvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChineseInvestors.com has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and ChineseInvestors.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Oriental Education & Tech Grp 11.53% 16.26% 7.61% ChineseInvestors.com -156.46% N/A -271.23%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and ChineseInvestors.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Oriental Education & Tech Grp $3.10 billion 5.84 $238.07 million $1.50 76.43 ChineseInvestors.com $6.48 million 0.92 -$10.19 million N/A N/A

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has higher revenue and earnings than ChineseInvestors.com.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and ChineseInvestors.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Oriental Education & Tech Grp 0 0 8 0 3.00 ChineseInvestors.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp currently has a consensus target price of $137.75, suggesting a potential upside of 20.15%. Given New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe New Oriental Education & Tech Grp is more favorable than ChineseInvestors.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.2% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp beats ChineseInvestors.com on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English. It also provides language training courses, including English, as well as other foreign languages, such as German, Japanese, French, Korean, Italian, and Spanish; operates a full-time private primary and secondary school in Yangzhou seeking a full curriculum taught in Chinese and English; develops and edits educational materials for language training and test preparation comprising books, software, CD-ROMs, magazines, and other periodicals; and offers online education programs that include college, K-12, and pre-school education. In addition, the company offers overseas studies consulting; pre-school education; and a pilot program that permits third parties in small cities to provide its English and kindergarten programs, as well as overseas study tour services. As of May 31, 2018, it offered educational programs, services, and products to students through a network of 87 schools, 994 learning centers, and 18 bookstores. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About ChineseInvestors.com

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. provides Web-based real-time financial information in Chinese language for the Chinese population in the United States and internationally. The company offers various subscription services, including real-time market commentary and analysis in the Chinese language. The company also provides advisory services on the U.S. capital markets, the U.S. legal system, and the U.S. Securities markets; Website-based advertising services; price chart and news updated on stocks, Website research tools; and additional education services, such as courses offering basic knowledge and practical trading skills. In addition, it offers Website content comprising stock quotes, trading volumes, and pricing indicators for listed companies in the United States. Further, the company sells hemp oil, soft gels, and gummies through its Website, ChineseHempOil.com and Chinese Wellness Center. It provides in person and online courses on crypto currency investment and trading. The company offers its services through its Websites, as well as through customer support personnel at its telemarketing and customer service center. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in San Gabriel, California.

