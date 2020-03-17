Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,781 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 283.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 158,259 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 54.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 3.8% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 4.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 37,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 19.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HTA opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.38. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $34.22.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $176.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.01 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.83%.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $5,717,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,341,714.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki U. Booth acquired 1,750 shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $50,837.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,443.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.90.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

