Healthpeak Properties Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 6,596 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 591% compared to the typical daily volume of 955 call options.

Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.44. The company had a trading volume of 400,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,030,255. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $37.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.52.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.80 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,244,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

