HedgeTrade Achieves Market Cap of $395.57 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 38% against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade token can now be purchased for $1.37 or 0.00026004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $395.57 million and $281,747.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,208,798 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

