Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on HEINY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Heineken in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Heineken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Heineken presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.
Shares of Heineken stock traded down $2.96 on Tuesday, hitting $41.04. The company had a trading volume of 97,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.73. Heineken has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $57.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.67 and a 200-day moving average of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71.
Heineken Company Profile
Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.
