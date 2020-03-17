Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HEINY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Heineken in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Heineken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Heineken presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of Heineken stock traded down $2.96 on Tuesday, hitting $41.04. The company had a trading volume of 97,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.73. Heineken has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $57.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.67 and a 200-day moving average of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

