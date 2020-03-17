Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) PT Lowered to $38.00

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its price target decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.68% from the company’s current price.

HLIO has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

HLIO traded up $5.53 on Tuesday, hitting $41.61. The company had a trading volume of 16,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,479. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.72. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $31.87 and a 12-month high of $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.07.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.60 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $960,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,500 shares of company stock worth $1,946,000. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 13,941 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $5,325,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 27,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

