HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HENKY. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get HENKEL AG & CO/S alerts:

HENKY stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.05. The company had a trading volume of 60,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,158. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.76.

About HENKEL AG & CO/S

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for HENKEL AG & CO/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HENKEL AG & CO/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.