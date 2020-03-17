Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) Shares Sold by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,065,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 58,516 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HLF shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.19.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.34. 2,510,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,594. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $57.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.17.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 79.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

