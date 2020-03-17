HEROcoin Price Down 45.1% Over Last Week (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. In the last week, HEROcoin has traded 45.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. HEROcoin has a market cap of $154,490.62 and approximately $2,643.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018501 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 406.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.26 or 0.02222885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00193721 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00035090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00036620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

HEROcoin launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,919,138 tokens. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HEROcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

