Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) PT Lowered to $4.50

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HT. ValuEngine cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $11.81.

NYSE HT traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.89. The stock had a trading volume of 73,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,406. The company has a market capitalization of $188.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $19.58.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $132.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, COO Neil H. Shah bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.56 per share, with a total value of $98,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 471,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,561,757.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Neil H. Shah bought 3,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,921.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 365,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,605.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 112,356 shares of company stock worth $1,182,993 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

