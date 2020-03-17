Hess (NYSE:HES) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 57.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HES. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

HES opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.91. Hess has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $74.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 1.81.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hess will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 226,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $13,079,636.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,570,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,716,238.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,508,659.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,849,113.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 357,322 shares of company stock valued at $20,890,829. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the third quarter worth $1,728,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 0.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 128,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 1.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 216,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 44.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Hess by 10.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

