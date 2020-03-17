Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HES. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hess to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

HES opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.90 and a 200 day moving average of $62.91. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 1.81. Hess has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $74.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hess will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,508,659.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,849,113.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,778 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $122,369.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,269,717.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 357,322 shares of company stock valued at $20,890,829. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HES. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth $1,728,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hess by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 128,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hess by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 216,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Hess by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Hess by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

