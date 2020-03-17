HEX Market Cap Hits $27.29 Million (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last week, HEX has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. One HEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HEX has a total market cap of $27.29 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00034315 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00366084 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00001033 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00018007 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00008754 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002776 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00015380 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012508 BTC.

HEX Token Profile

HEX (HEX) is a token. It launched on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 98,210,235,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,363,416,720 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. HEX’s official website is hex.win.

Buying and Selling HEX

HEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

