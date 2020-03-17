HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) Insider Simon Holden Purchases 17,500 Shares

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) insider Simon Holden bought 17,500 shares of HICL Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £26,075 ($34,300.18).

HICL Infrastructure stock remained flat at $GBX 149 ($1.96) during trading on Tuesday. 4,590,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,030,000. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 175.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 169.38. HICL Infrastructure PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 183 ($2.41). The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a GBX 2.06 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. HICL Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.83%.

HICL Infrastructure Company Profile

HICL Infrastructure Company Limited specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

