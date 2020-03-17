Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,049,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 142,467 shares during the period. Highwoods Properties accounts for 1.6% of Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned about 2.94% of Highwoods Properties worth $149,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,355,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,250 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,812,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,277,000 after buying an additional 601,575 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,584,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,480,000 after buying an additional 40,426 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 962,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,055,000 after buying an additional 150,514 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 253.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 904,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,632,000 after buying an additional 648,645 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 95,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,445,322.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HIW stock traded up $4.36 on Tuesday, hitting $36.31. The stock had a trading volume of 143,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day moving average is $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $52.76.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $192.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.66 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 6.31%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 57.66%.

HIW has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.