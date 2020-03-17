Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $116.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.60.

Shares of NYSE HRC traded up $7.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.38. The company had a trading volume of 992,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.86. Hill-Rom has a 12 month low of $79.82 and a 12 month high of $117.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hill-Rom will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 79.9% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,556,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $268,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,168 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 942,181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $106,965,000 after acquiring an additional 56,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $94,621,000 after acquiring an additional 31,678 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $93,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,748,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

