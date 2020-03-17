HOLD Price Tops $0.0003 (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. One HOLD token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HOLD has traded down 43.2% against the dollar. HOLD has a total market cap of $200,990.92 and $14.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018607 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 403.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.85 or 0.02228137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00192507 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00034941 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00035629 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

HOLD Profile

HOLD launched on May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. The official website for HOLD is hold.co. HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ.

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

