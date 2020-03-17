Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 52.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HOLX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.70. The stock had a trading volume of 158,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,428. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.28. Hologic has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Hologic had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 16,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $845,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,037,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 1,359.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 370,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,513,000 after acquiring an additional 345,480 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management grew its position in Hologic by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management now owns 13,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Natixis Asset Management grew its position in Hologic by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Asset Management now owns 13,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Hologic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 66,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services grew its position in Hologic by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services now owns 56,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

