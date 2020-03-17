Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Holdings Lifted by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $3.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.86. The company had a trading volume of 901,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,751,351. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $163.11 and a 12-month high of $247.36. The stock has a market cap of $224.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.74 and its 200 day moving average is $228.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

