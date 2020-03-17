Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Cut to $225.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

Shares of HD traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $161.10. 2,762,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,751,351. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $163.11 and a 52-week high of $247.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.04. The company has a market cap of $224.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,402,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

