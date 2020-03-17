Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $650,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) will post $650,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300,000.00 and the highest is $1.00 million. Homology Medicines posted sales of $270,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full-year sales of $12.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $24.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.44 million, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $9.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.13. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 6,237.46% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIXX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Homology Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 130,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $2,859,271.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 380,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $5,966,216.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 753,706 shares of company stock valued at $12,851,722. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Homology Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Homology Medicines by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Homology Medicines by 404.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Homology Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. Homology Medicines has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $634.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

