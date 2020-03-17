Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) and ProMetic Life Sciences (NASDAQ:PFSCF) Head to Head Survey

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) and ProMetic Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:PFSCF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Homology Medicines and ProMetic Life Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines $1.67 million 357.83 -$103.92 million ($2.47) -5.35 ProMetic Life Sciences $36.55 million 3.49 -$150.73 million N/A N/A

Homology Medicines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ProMetic Life Sciences.

Volatility and Risk

Homology Medicines has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProMetic Life Sciences has a beta of 2.46, suggesting that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Homology Medicines and ProMetic Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines -6,237.46% -43.49% -34.99% ProMetic Life Sciences -894.02% -3,350.55% -67.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Homology Medicines and ProMetic Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Homology Medicines 0 0 7 0 3.00 ProMetic Life Sciences 0 2 0 0 2.00

Homology Medicines currently has a consensus target price of $33.33, indicating a potential upside of 152.14%. Given Homology Medicines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Homology Medicines is more favorable than ProMetic Life Sciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.0% of Homology Medicines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of ProMetic Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.4% of Homology Medicines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Homology Medicines beats ProMetic Life Sciences on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, through a single injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle, and eye in gene editing and gene therapy modalities. Its lead product candidate is HMI-102, a gene therapy for the treatment of phenylketonuria (PKU) in adults. The company also develops HMI-103 for the treatment of PKU in pediatric patients; and HMI-202 to treat metachromatic leukodystrophy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About ProMetic Life Sciences

Prometic Life Sciences Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company with two drug discovery platforms that focuses on unmet medical needs in the field of fibrosis and orphan diseases. Its product pipeline includes PBI-4050, an orally active lead drug candidate for fibrosis; plasminogen, a biopharmaceutical for the treatment of congenital plasminogen deficiency; and intravenous immunoglobulin, a preparation of antibodies purified from plasma donations from healthy individuals. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Laval, Canada.

