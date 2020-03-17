Honest (HNST) Price Reaches $0.0066 on Exchanges

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Honest has a total market capitalization of $340,054.76 and approximately $146,878.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Honest has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. One Honest token can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Tokenomy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018680 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 401.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.09 or 0.02233090 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00192894 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00034836 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00035497 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,342,073 tokens. Honest’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com.

Honest Token Trading

Honest can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

