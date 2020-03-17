Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) PT Lowered to $151.00

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price target decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $203.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HON. UBS Group initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $5.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.91. 781,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,511,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $124.01 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.42.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

