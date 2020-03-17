Horizen (ZEN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.16 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. In the last week, Horizen has traded down 45.9% against the dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $41.45 million and $2.16 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $4.79 or 0.00090546 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, Graviex, Upbit and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00475807 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00117342 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 833.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00011405 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002685 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002562 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 342.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 8,652,638 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global.

Horizen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, DragonEX, Bittrex, COSS, Upbit, Graviex, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

