Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) had its price objective dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HST. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels and Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

NYSE HST traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,825,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.27. Host Hotels and Resorts has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $19.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.79.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $2,965,209.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,503,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,841,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HST. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,120,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,082,000 after purchasing an additional 110,406 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $161,686,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,037,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,789,000 after acquiring an additional 918,304 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,169,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,703,000 after acquiring an additional 137,358 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

