Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.38% of Washington Trust Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 13,096 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 855,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,993,000 after acquiring an additional 79,335 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 791,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,574,000 after acquiring an additional 88,734 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $34.22 on Tuesday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $54.96. The company has a market cap of $661.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.48.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 26.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

WASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Compass Point lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Washington Trust Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

