Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,010 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 619,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 580,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,926,000 after acquiring an additional 348,904 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at $15,315,000. Finally, AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 104,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,716,000 after acquiring an additional 28,661 shares during the period.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

NYSE:ABG opened at $46.39 on Tuesday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.62 and a 1-year high of $123.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.18. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Asbury Automotive Group to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.17.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $78,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,658.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.