Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,260 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,600 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of First Financial Bancorp worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in First Financial Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in First Financial Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $605,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 23,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on FFBC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet cut First Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average is $23.88. First Financial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $155.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.33 million. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 9.56%. First Financial Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.