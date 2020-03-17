Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $4.94 Million Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,060 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Patterson Companies worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDCO. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 66,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,972 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 22,223 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PDCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Patterson Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average of $20.08.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

