Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 11,780 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,780 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,338,000 after purchasing an additional 418,055 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 550,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,092,000 after acquiring an additional 86,698 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,336,000 after acquiring an additional 57,979 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,464,000 after acquiring an additional 33,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 24,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $1,264,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KALU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kaiser Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KALU opened at $70.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.71. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.88 and a 1-year high of $117.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

