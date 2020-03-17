HSBC Analysts Give T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) a $86.00 Price Target

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) has been given a $86.00 price target by research analysts at HSBC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.46.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

TMUS stock traded up $2.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.22. The stock had a trading volume of 289,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,299,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. T-Mobile Us has a twelve month low of $68.16 and a twelve month high of $101.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.42.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. T-Mobile Us’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,804,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,494,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,896 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,593,003 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,846,822,000 after buying an additional 736,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,806,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,320,138,000 after buying an additional 372,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 17.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,314,789,000 after buying an additional 2,647,322 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,471,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,156,000,000 after buying an additional 132,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.