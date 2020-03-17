Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.50.

HUBB stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,252. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.46. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $106.92 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.72%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $283,517.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,422,411.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $944,547.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,489,648.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 550,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,356,000 after purchasing an additional 63,571 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,649,000. Trinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

