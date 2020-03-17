Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 13.40%.

Shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust stock opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 26.74 and a quick ratio of 26.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -96.77%.

About Hunt Companies Finance Trust

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

