Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price target reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.16.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.25. 16,088,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,023,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Richard W. Neu acquired 5,900 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.