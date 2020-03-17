Huobi Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $194.79 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.99 or 0.00056515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, DDEX, Gate.io and Huobi. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $677.15 million and $194.79 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000661 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00068095 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $210.72 or 0.03979712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00039375 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018480 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00012652 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Huobi Token Token Profile

Huobi Token (HT) is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 226,294,793 tokens. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal.

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Gate.io, Bibox, Huobi and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

