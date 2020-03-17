Hurify Hits One Day Volume of $4.00 (HUR)

Hurify (CURRENCY:HUR) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Hurify has a total market cap of $19,418.80 and $4.00 worth of Hurify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hurify token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, IDEX, LATOKEN and Tidex. During the last week, Hurify has traded 31.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hurify alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00056868 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000645 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00068187 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.36 or 0.04017340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00039750 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019280 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00013078 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Hurify

Hurify is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Hurify’s total supply is 273,325,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,464,943 tokens. Hurify’s official message board is medium.com/@Hurify. The official website for Hurify is hurify.co. Hurify’s official Twitter account is @Hurify_hur and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hurify

Hurify can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, LATOKEN, Tidex and CoinMex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hurify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hurify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hurify using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hurify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hurify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.