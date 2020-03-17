HV Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HVBC) Director Robert Joseph Marino Acquires 1,316 Shares

HV Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HVBC) Director Robert Joseph Marino bought 1,316 shares of HV Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $13,502.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:HVBC traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.25. 9,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306. HV Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average is $15.36.

Get HV Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on HVBC. ValuEngine cut shares of HV Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered HV Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HV Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of HV Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HVBC) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,691 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 7.33% of HV Bancorp worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

HV Bancorp Company Profile

HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include NOW, money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for HV Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HV Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.