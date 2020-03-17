Hydro Protocol Price Down 46.2% Over Last Week (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, DDEX, OKEx and Ethfinex. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $763,546.92 and approximately $11,712.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded down 46.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00056050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000646 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00067336 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $212.93 or 0.04063488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00039374 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006494 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018565 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012685 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol.

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Ethfinex, Bgogo, DDEX, HADAX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

