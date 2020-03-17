IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Holdings Boosted by Tiger Eye Capital LLC

Tiger Eye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. IAC/InterActiveCorp makes up about 5.6% of Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tiger Eye Capital LLC owned 0.15% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $31,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2,472.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,115,000 after buying an additional 247,435 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth about $825,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 117,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,673,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAC stock traded up $6.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.59. 1,476,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,899. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.50. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $143.20 and a 1-year high of $278.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 4,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.38, for a total transaction of $1,009,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,360 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IAC. UBS Group raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $256.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.65.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

