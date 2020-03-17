Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ICLK opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.46. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $266.39 million, a P/E ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

